Tony Leather

Leather Bangkok Authentic Snake Skin Leather Boots 42

$80.00 $52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Grailed

Tony Leather Bangkok Authentic Snake Skin Leather Western Boots Men Marked 9-10 • Size is on sole as 9-10. • Boots are custom made at a store in Bangkok. • Foot is textured material • Wing embroidered on shaft in blue and red