Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Zara
Leather Bag
$159.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Free People
West Side Studded Sling
BUY
$178.00
Free People
Elleme
Dimple Shoulder Bag
BUY
£230.00
£355.00
Matches
Elleme
Dimple Shoulder Bag
BUY
$160.00
$357.00
Matches
Senreve
Maestra Bag
BUY
$945.00
Senreve
More from Zara
Zara
Cntrn Lthr 12
BUY
£45.99
Zara
Zara
Ncklc 12
BUY
£25.99
Zara
Zara
Lthr Bg 12
BUY
£89.99
Zara
Zara
Drss Sfr 12
BUY
£89.99
Zara
More from Shoulder Bags
Zara
Leather Bag
BUY
$139.00
Zara
Zara
Lthr Bg
BUY
£109.00
Zara
Uniqlo x J.W. Anderson
Bag
BUY
£39.90
Uniqlo
Urban Originals
Liberty Sling Bag
BUY
$78.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted