Cuyana

Leather Backpack

$375.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cuyana

Crafted in Italy from soft Italian leather, our rendition of the essential backpack considers every little detail. We designed this piece for versatility—carry it by the classic back straps, or detach them both andcarry it as a shoulder bag with the detachable top shoulder strap. Its feminine silhouette is complete with front patch pockets for easy access to keys and other necessities. Read More about our backpacks here.