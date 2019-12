Mansur Gavriel

Leather Ankle Boots

£550.00 £220.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Mansur Gavriel's signature ankle boots are updated this season in a vibrant orange hue that will surely freshen up your wardrobe - we especially like how they look grounding a neutral-heavy outfit. Set on a 65mm block heel, this pair is crafted from supple leather and has a classic almond toe.