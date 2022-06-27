Diptyque

Leather And Wood Care Lotion With Beeswax 250ml

Nourishes, shines, protects. diptyque’s Leather and Wood Care Lotion with Beeswax has many uses and benefits. It cleans, nourishes, protects and polishes wood furniture. And it does the same for leather jackets, shoes and accessories such as belts, handbags and small leather goods. Its woody, enveloping fragrance diffuses sensuous notes of Beeswax, Cedar and Patchouli throughout the home. The leather and wood care lotion with beeswax is Ecocert certified. A natural detergent certified by Ecocert Greenlife according to the Ecocert standard available at http://detergents.ecocert.com.