This handcrafted black leather and glass flogger will send shivers up your spine. Whether the shivers come from its soft leather tresses and textured glass handle that doubles as a dildo, or because it's simply a breathtaking work of art to behold, is up to you and your playmate. The Leather and Ice Whip features genuine bull leather tresses that feel delightful when trailed across the skin or delivered in a firm whack. The hand-blown glass handle is detailed with a beautiful swirling design and bulbous head that allows for a firm, commanding grip and adds sensational pleasure when used internally. Glass is nonporous, completely body-safe, warms up in water, and easily sterilized, making it one of the friendliest materials for sex toys. Delivering and receiving punishment has never been so civilized.
Brand: Icicles