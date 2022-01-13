Wild One

A durable, water-proof leash that allows you to easily change lengths. It's dirt and odor resistant, easy-to-clean, and made with flex-poly straps and sturdy hardware. Perfect for easy temporary tie-ups, quick short-leash adjustments, tandem walks, and everyday adventures. Upgrade to the Walk Kit (which includes the matching Poop Bag Carrier and your choice of Collar or Harness) and save $16 while you’re at it. "Wild One Makes Genius Dog Leashes — easy to clean and functional to boot." - Outside Magazine