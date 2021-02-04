Learning Resources

Learning Resources Answer Buzzers

$19.99 $12.59

Buy Now Review It

BUZZ WHEN YOU HAVE THE ANSWER: Response buzzers let students easily buzz when they have an answer WAYS TO MAKE LEARNING FUN: Actively engage students with "game-show" style buzzers GREAT FOR CLASSROOM JEOPARDY OR FAMILY FEUD: A perfect tool for quieter students - buzzers are loud enough to get the attention of the class. Use as Jeopardy buzzers or buzzers for Family Feud. MAKE DIFFERENT SOUNDS: Four distinctly different, attention-getting sounds enable teachers to clearly identify who buzzed in first GAMES FOR CLASS & HOME LEARNING: Ideal for ages 3+ Engage your students in a fun and competitive way with the Learning Resources Answer Buzzers. This set of four allows you to create a game show environment in your home or classroom, inspiring learning at all ages. Designed for the classroom, these buzzers are extremely durable and will withstand years of use. These answer buzzers will up your teaching game and provide years of dependable use. Constructive Playthings is committed to providing safe, compliant products and a healthy, safe working environment worldwide. Constructive Playthings fully complies with the CPSIA and works closely with our suppliers and third party, CPSC approved laboratories to ensure we meet regulatory requirements. We require that all products meet all applicable federal regulations, which we review on a continuous basis.To clean, wipe the surface of the unit with a dry cloth