Urban Outfitters

Leaning Bookshelf

$229.00 $199.00

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

You can lean on this UO-exclusive bookshelf to hold all your books while also adding a modern-minimal update to your space! In natural pine wood complete with five shelves spaced generously for housing everything from books + vinyl to plants, knick-knacks + more. 2 people recommended for assembly.