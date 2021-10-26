Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Safavieh
Leandra Rustic French Country Settee
$853.09
Buy Now
Review It
At Walmart
Leandra’s soft beige linen loveseat paired with a rustic grey finish. and its soothing neutral palette ensures seamless integration with any room’s color scheme.
Need a few alternatives?
Urban Outfitters
Ria Room Divider
BUY
£249.00
Urban Outfitters
Modway
Engage Mid-century Modern Loveseat
BUY
$948.11
$1419.00
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home
Bridie Mid-century Loveseat
BUY
$439.99
Target
Noble House
Modern Velvet Loveseat, Seafoam Blue
BUY
$323.99
Walmart
More from Safavieh
Safavieh
Leandra Rustic French Country Settee
BUY
$853.09
Walmart
Safavieh
Safavieh California Premium Shag Collection
BUY
$246.82
Amazon
Safavieh
Mid-century Abstract Wool Runner
BUY
$99.89
Amazon
Safavieh
Dean 2-drawer Desk Console
BUY
$142.99
Amazon
More from Furniture
Urban Outfitters
Ria Room Divider
BUY
£249.00
Urban Outfitters
Modway
Engage Mid-century Modern Loveseat
BUY
$948.11
$1419.00
Amazon
Christopher Knight Home
Bridie Mid-century Loveseat
BUY
$439.99
Target
Noble House
Modern Velvet Loveseat, Seafoam Blue
BUY
$323.99
Walmart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted