Mango

Leandra Medine Recycled Wool Oversize Coat

$299.99 $209.99

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

This navy-blue swing coat looks like the supporting actor of a 50s movie. Such classic and appealing at the same time, this piece, from the Leandra Medine x Mango collection, is oversize and its buttons are hidden to create a stylized effect.