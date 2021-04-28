United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Joss and Main
Leaman Ergonomic Executive Chair
$346.00$155.00
At Joss and Main
Accent your reception area, office, or conference room in mid-century modern style with this sleek executive chair, a must-have for diving into your next project. Crafted with a steel frame, it features a five-star base in a polished chrome color complete with double-wheel rolling casters that help make moving from task to task a cinch. Up top, the waterfall seat and padded back are upholstered with faux leather in a neutral finish, and stuffed with a foam fill, for a look that easily complements nearly any color palette. Plus, lumbar support and a handy tilt lock keeps you comfortable.