Giotto

Leakproof Bpa-free Water Bottle (32oz)

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

With unique inspirational quote and time markers on it,this water bottle is great for measuring your daily intake of water,reminding you stay hydrated and drink enough water throughout the day.A must have for any fitness goals including weight loss,appetite control and overall health. 【FUNCTIONAL DESIGN】- The flip top lid is designed with a secure lock, making it dust and leak proof. Simply open with one hand by clicking the button.Feature with a silicone straw which allows you to enjoy spill-proof sipping.With a tough carry-strap and a special reflective frosted casing that reacts uniquely to your environment.The mouth is wide enough to fit ice cubes, also easy to clean. 【BPA & TOXIN FREE】- Made of quality tritan co-polyester plastic, this water bottle is 100% BPA & TOXIN FREE,odour free and healthy for your daily water drinking.Perfect for hiking, cycling, biking, camping, running, Yoga or any other sports at home, the gym and in the office. 【IDEAL GIFT CHOICE】- Coming with two capacities ( 32oz / 22oz) and a variety of vibrant colors and cute patterns choices, this excellent bottle is the best present idea for yourselves, friends, family members, coworkers, women and men who enjoy a healthy lifestyle. 【LIFETIME WARRANTY】- We offer a 100% Satisfaction Gaurantee! If for any reason our product doesn’t meet your standards, just send it back our way for a replacement or a full refund!