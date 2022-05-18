Papier x Rejina Pyo

Leah Leather Notebook

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Papier

For those feeling fancy, let us introduce our leather notebook. Its cover is crafted from beautiful, upcycled leather with traditionally pressed foil details in a choice of colors. Inside, find 96 pages of lined paper to jot special plans, daily thoughts or notes and ideas, plus patterned endpapers and a ribbon marker. Monogram it for yourself or someone you really like.