Papier x Rejina Pyo
Leah Leather Notebook
$55.00
At Papier
For those feeling fancy, let us introduce our leather notebook. Its cover is crafted from beautiful, upcycled leather with traditionally pressed foil details in a choice of colors. Inside, find 96 pages of lined paper to jot special plans, daily thoughts or notes and ideas, plus patterned endpapers and a ribbon marker. Monogram it for yourself or someone you really like.