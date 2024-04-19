Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Delfi Collective
Leah Dress
$369.00
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rent The Runway
Need a few alternatives?
Lauren Ralph Lauren
Prasetijo Halter Midi Dress
BUY
$35.00
$265.00
Rent The Runway
Delfi Collective
Leah Dress
BUY
$55.00
$369.00
Rent The Runway
WeWoreWhat
High Neck Flower Dress
BUY
$40.00
$168.00
Rent The Runway
A.L.C.
Navy Aries Dress
BUY
$105.00
$795.00
Rent The Runway
More from Delfi Collective
Delfi Collective
Pleated One-shoulder Sheath Dress
BUY
$398.00
Anthropologie
Delfi Collective
Strapless Silk Fringe Dress
BUY
$398.00
Anthropologie
Delfi Collective
Printed Camille Dress Rental
BUY
$80.00
Rent The Runway
Delfi Collective
Clara Skirt
BUY
$119.00
$398.00
Verishop
More from Dresses
Hunter Bell
Floral Porter Dress
BUY
$60.00
$465.00
Rent The Runway
Mara Hoffman
Rina Dress
BUY
$75.00
$625.00
Rent The Runway
Obando Collective
Cross Neck Gown
BUY
$35.00
$280.00
Rent The Runway
Ulla Johnson
Meera Dress
BUY
$80.00
$650.00
Rent The Runway
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted