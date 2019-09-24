Designed for people who love to customize their play, the Le Wand Rechargeable Vibrating Massager delivers intense and sensual pleasure.
This luxurious wand vibrator features 10 distinctive speeds and 20 vibration patterns. Easy to hold, the sleek design of Le Wand provides focused vibration in the head and grants unlimited satisfaction.
Le Wand Rechargeable Vibrating Massager is a complete wand vibrator set that includes a body-safe silicone head, a 360° flexible neck, a multi-use disposable texture cover, a convenient travel case, and luxurious giftable packaging.
Scroll down to Key Features and learn why Le Wand truly is the LBD of vibrators.