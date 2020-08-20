COTR

Le Wand Petite Wand Massager

$135.00

At Adam and Eve

Feel BIG Wand Magic In A Pretty & Petite Package! Rechargeable wand delivers up to an hour of intense power, no cord required! “Best Sex Toy For Mind-Blowing O’s!” - Cosmopolitan See for yourself why everyone is in love with this gorgeous rechargeable wand. The 10 inch Le Wand Petite Wand is smaller and sleeker than full-size plug-ins, but it’s loaded with all the intense ohh-gasmic power you crave. Feel the rush of 6 vibration functions, and dial the strength of the vibes up or down with 10 levels of intensity! That’s 60 combinations in all. Award-winning powerful & rechargeable 10 inch wand vibrator 6 functions of vibration, pulsation, patterns, and waves Dial each function’s strength up or down with 10 levels of speed/intensity Super-smooth 2 inch wide silicone head targets tight spots More petite and slimmer than full-sized wands for easy maneuvering Ultralight for long, comfortable use – weighs less than 8 ounces! LED light up controls with travel lock feature Handle in durable ABS plastic with metallic details Rechargeable, runs up to 1 hour per charge, includes USB cable Includes FREE zippered travel storage bag Your purchase protected by Adam & Eve’s Special Guarantee Play hard with an award-winning wand vibrator. Meet the winner of the prestigious Women’s Health FEMTECH Awards, Marie Claire’s Best Mini Wand Vibrator, and Brides Magazine’s Best Couples Sex Toy! The Le Wand Petite Wand is so good, it’s racked up accolades from all over – even our product tester couldn’t stop raving. Why? Because the Le Wand Petite Wand took their best-selling full-size massager and created a petite version that’s totally rechargeable, ultra-lightweight, and packed with power! At 10 inches long and 2 inches wide, it’s not tiny. But it is fabulous at hitting all your tight spots at just the right angle. If you want the power of a full-size wand in a sleeker, more maneuverable package, the Le Wand Petite Wand might be the perfect vibrator for you. Feel intense, rumbly external stimulation! With up to 60 vibration combinations