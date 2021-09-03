Le Wand

All That Glimmers is a special edition of the wildly popular Le Wand Petite, a versatile wand that proves that great things can come in small packages. Winner of the prestigious Women’s Health FEMTECH Award, this petite powerhouse features a soft, flexible silicone head and is completely travel-friendly. Designed to stimulate a larger surface area, this glittery piece-of-art features ten rumbly intensity levels and six vibration patterns, with easy three-button controls that allow you to spend more time on pleasure and less on getting your vibe where you need it to be. Ideal for beginners, the cordless Le Wand Petite’s lightweight and flexible design is great for stimulating all of your erogenous zones, including your neck, thighs, back or wherever your body is holding stress! Perfect for solo or couples play! Its rechargeable battery and travel-lock make it the perfect travel companion wherever your fantasies may lead. The All That Glimmers Special Edition Le Wand Petite set comes with a pleasure guide, a glittery travel case, a pin to show off your pleasure pride, a set of Rainbow Glimmer nail polish and body gel to make All That Glimmers, you! USB rechargeable; a two-hour charge yields one hour of use. Play confidently knowing that all Le Wand products come with a 1-year warranty and a lifetime guarantee. We recommend a water-based lubricant with this massager. Be sure to clean before and after every use.