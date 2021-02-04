Le Wand

Pearl White Rechargeable Massager

$170.00 $136.00

The versatile Le Wand Classic Rechargeable Massager is a powerful vibrator that comes with 10 speeds and 20 vibration patterns to meet your unique and personalized demands. Perfect for solo play or for play with your partner, this sleek and luxurious accessory is cordless, body-safe and shower-friendly. Discover what makes you tick the safe way. - 3.14 lb - Battery: 2200 mAh - 10 vibration intensities - 20 vibration patterns - Travel-friendly lock function and travel case - Charging time: 3 hours - Usage Time: 3 hours