Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Le Wand
Le Wand Deux
$229.99
$189.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Le Wand
Need a few alternatives?
VUSH
Empress 2
BUY
$220.00
Vush
We-Vibe
Sync 2 Couples Vibrator
BUY
$229.99
$259.95
Joujou
zumio
Zumio I
BUY
$199.99
$249.99
Joujou
DOXY
Doxy Die Cast Wand Massager
BUY
$274.99
$349.99
Joujou
More from Le Wand
Le Wand
Le Wand Deux
BUY
$189.99
$229.99
Le Wand
Le Wand
Deux
BUY
$62.50
$124.99
Le Wand
Le Wand
Le Wand Chrome Double Vibe
BUY
$171.75
$229.00
The Iconic
Le Wand
Bow
BUY
$100.00
$125.00
Le Wand
More from Sexual Wellness
VUSH
Empress 2
BUY
$220.00
Vush
We-Vibe
Sync 2 Couples Vibrator
BUY
$229.99
$259.95
Joujou
zumio
Zumio I
BUY
$199.99
$249.99
Joujou
DOXY
Doxy Die Cast Wand Massager
BUY
$274.99
$349.99
Joujou
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted