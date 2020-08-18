Le Wand

Le Wand Bow Wand Metal Dildo

Choose between a pronounced head with ridges and a smaller bulb for targeted stimulation with the double-ended design of the stainless steel Bow! Metal toys are some of our favorites because of their superior slickness, hygiene and stiffness. They also work well with all types of lubricants! The steep ergonomic curve of the Bow allows for easy insertion and the application of pressure during vaginal or prostate massage. Feeling adventurous? Try cooling it down or slightly warming it up with water for tantalizing temperature play. To clean, simply use soap and water, pop it in the dishwasher or boil it for a few minutes to fully disinfect. Its added weight provides great resistance during Kegel exercises. Weighing in at 1.11 lbs., the crescent-shaped Bow by Le Wand is sure to make a stylish addition to your toy collection.