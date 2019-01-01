Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty Innovator Awards
Chanel
Le Volume Révolution De Chanel Extreme Volume Mascara 3d-printed Brush
$35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Chanel
The revolution will be 3D-printed, and equipped with a combination of waxes that leaves lashes full and inky in a single stroke.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
L'Oréal
Voluminous Mascara In Carbon Black
$8.49
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
DETAILS
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara In Black
$8.97
from
Jet
BUY
DETAILS
Wet n Wild
Megavolume Mascara
$2.99
from
Kmart
BUY
DETAILS
Smashbox
Full Exposure Mascara
$19.50
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Chanel
DETAILS
Chanel
Baume Essentiel
$45.00
from
Chanel
BUY
DETAILS
Chanel
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
£18.70
from
John Lewis
BUY
DETAILS
Chanel
Cc Slide Sandals
$475.00
$380.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
DETAILS
Chanel
2019 Cc Tweed Sandals
$995.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
More from Makeup
DETAILS
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eye Colour
$29.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
NARS
Blush
$30.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay™ Makeup For Combination/oily Skin
C$20.99
C$17.79
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Colorstay Brow Creator™ In Soft Black
$13.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted