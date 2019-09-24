PRODUCT
The iconic formula in two limited-edition shades of matte nail polish.
COMPOSITION
Enriched with Bioceramics and Ceramides, provides deep care to strengthen and improve the quality of nails over time. Along with protective benefits, the formula features carefully selected pigments for an even application and a perfect, velvet matte finish.
HOW TO APPLY
Apply a thin layer of LA BASE. Then, using the built-in brush applicator, apply the first layer of LE VERNIS, followed by a second coat — as thick as the first.