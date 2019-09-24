Chanel

Chanel

Le Vernis Velvet Nail Colour

$28.00

At Chanel

PRODUCT The iconic formula in two limited-edition shades of matte nail polish. COMPOSITION Enriched with Bioceramics and Ceramides, provides deep care to strengthen and improve the quality of nails over time. Along with protective benefits, the formula features carefully selected pigments for an even application and a perfect, velvet matte finish. HOW TO APPLY Apply a thin layer of LA BASE. Then, using the built-in brush applicator, apply the first layer of LE VERNIS, followed by a second coat — as thick as the first.