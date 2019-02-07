Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Givenchy
Le Vernis Nail Polish
£18.50
Buy Now
Review It
At FeelUnique
The perfect nail polish to match your wardrobe. In just one application, the high covering formula leaves your nail made-up with a mirror-shine glossy finish. An expert brush...
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Etude House
Sweet Recipe Ice Cream Nails Nail Polish
$3.03
from
KollectionK
BUY
DETAILS
Tom Ford Beauty
Nail Lacquer In Indigo Night
$32.00
from
Tom Ford
BUY
DETAILS
Knock Out
Nail Polish In Flatte Black
$14.00
from
Mio Mia
BUY
DETAILS
Formula X
Sheer Strength In Wondrous
$12.50
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Givenchy
DETAILS
Givenchy
47mm Sunglasses
$325.00
$216.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Givenchy
Givenchy Noir Interdit 9g
£26.00
£14.30
from
FeelUnique
BUY
DETAILS
Givenchy
Cotton-poplin Peplum Shirt Dress
$2395.00
$598.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
DETAILS
Givenchy
Ombre Interdite Liquid Eyeshadow
$33.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Nails
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted