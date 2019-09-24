Chanel

Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour

PRODUCT The iconic nail polish is reformulated for longer-lasting, high-shine colour that cares. COMPOSITION Enriched with Bioceramics and Ceramides, provides deep care to strengthen and improve the quality of nails over time. Along with protective benefits, the formula features carefully selected pigments for an even application and a dramatic, lacquered look. In a vibrant palette of trend-setting shades, including bestselling favorites and daring new colours. HOW TO APPLY Apply a thin layer of LA BASE. Then, using the built-in brush applicator, apply the first layer of LE VERNIS, folllowed by a second coat — as thick as the first. Finish with LE GEL COAT for an ultra-glossy result.