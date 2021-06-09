megababe

Le Tush Clarifying Butt Mask

$22.00

At Ulta Beauty

Don't forget about the tush! Resurface, clarify and glow in just 3 minutes with Megababe Le Tush Clarifying Butt Mask! Benefits Banish butt'ne, bumps, break outs and blah skin! Glycolic, malic and azelaic acids combine to renew and restore Earth-friendly beads provide gentle physical exfoliation Botanical extracts and oils lock in moisture to reveal soft, smooth skin Eucalyptus and lavender lend a natural scent Not just for tushies! Use top-to-toe as desired for clear, glowy skin (pro tip: it even eliminates keratosis pilaris, aka upper arm bumps!) Key Ingredients Willow bark and witch hazel are anti-inflammatories with acne healing properties Squalane is a powerful but lightweight moisturizer, ideal for acne-prone skin Glycolic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) known for its powerful chemical exfoliation Kelp extract softens and hydrates skin with minerals and antioxidants Eucalyptus oil reduces surface bacteria Formulated Without Parabens Phthalates Sulfates Synthetic fragrance