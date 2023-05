Frame

Le Super High Short In Eckhart

$198.00 $138.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frame

Le Super High Short is the perfect everyday essential that won't ride up as you walk or sit, is comfortable enough to run around in all day, and looks chic styled for a night out with a strappy silk top, blazer, and boots. Eckhart is classic dark indigo wash crafted from rigid denim and finished with a raw hem.