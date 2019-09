Adam Selman x Le Specs

Le Specs X Adam Selman The Breaker 44mm Cat Eye Sunglasses

£95.86

Buy Now Review It

At Saks Fifth Avenue

From the Le Specs x Adam Selman Collection. Bold cat eye sunglasses with tinted lenses. 44mm lens width; 18mm bridge width; 150mm temple length. 100% UV protection. Smoke mono lenses. Plastic. Spot clean. Imported.