Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jacquemus
Le Sac Riviera Leather Bag
$600.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Moda Operandi
As featured on the Fall '19 runway Gold-tone hardware, interior slip pocket, fully lined Magnetic snap closure Composition: leather (calf) Made in Italy
More from Jacquemus
Jacquemus
Le Sac Bracelet
$260.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Jacquemus
Beige 'le Souk' Hat
$360.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Jacquemus
Le Chiquiti Matte Leather Mini Bag
$276.00
$193.00
from
LUISAVIAROMA
BUY
Jacquemus
Les Meuniers Hautes Rubber-trimmed Leather Ankle Boots
$535.00
$321.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted