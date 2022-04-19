Chanel

Le Rouge Duo Ultra Tenue

$42.00

PRODUCT Ultra-saturated liquid lipstick pairs with high-shine gloss to deliver full-coverage, longwearing colour. COMPOSITION The fluid formula of the base colour goes on smoothly and dries quickly without feathering. The glossy top coat delivers comfortable, brilliant shine and superb hydration. HOW TO APPLY To ensure ultimate longwear, apply the base coat to clean, makeup-free lips with the built-in wand applicator. Allow a moment to dry, and then use the brush applicator to apply top coat for a high-shine result and all-day comfort. Re-apply top coat as needed.