Chanel

Le Rouge Crayon De Couleur Jumbo Longwear Matte Lip Crayon, Blackcurrant

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

An easy-to-apply matte lipstick in a crayon with a smooth, comfortable texture.What it does: It delivers long-lasting full coverage and comes in a twist-up, retractable design that offers convenient, on-the-go shading and impeccable touch-ups.How to use: Use the tip of the crayon to define your lips, then shade and fill in with the flat side.- 0.04 oz.- Made in France"/