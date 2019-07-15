Haus Laboratories

Le Riot Lip Gloss Duo In Laced

$32.00

Unapologetically speak your truth in our silky, multidimensional gel lip gloss. Le Riot Lip Gloss offers a spectrum of finishes including shine, shimmer, pearl, and pure pigment so you can design a look that's all your own.Le Riot Lip Gloss Duo comes in:LacedCorset - Peach Neutral Attitude - Terracotta with Golden PearlSeductressVenus - Peachy PinkBlaze - RoseHypocriteEntranced - Sheer with Light Pink PearlScream - Burgundy WineNon-StickyCruelty-FreeVeganAbout UsThis Is Not Just Another Beauty Brand.They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but at HAUS LABORATORIES, we say beauty is how you see yourself. We want you to love yourself and it is our vision to spread kindness, bravery, and creativity by providing tools for self-expression and invention. This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. This is our HAUS. Your Rules.IngredientsPolybutene, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Isostearyl Isostearate, Synthetic Wax, Polyglyceryl-2 Tetraisostearate, Hydrogenated Styrene/Methylstyrene/Indene Copolymer, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Mica, Stearalkonium Bentonite, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Calcium Aluminum Borosilicate, Propylene Carbonate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Dicalcium Phosphate, Tocopherol, Silica, Tin Oxide, May Contain (+/-): Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Iron Oxides (CI 77491, Cl 77492, Cl 77499), Red 6 (CI 15850), Red 7 Lake (CI 15850), Red 28 Lake (CI 45410), Blue 1 Lake (CI 42090)