Longchamp

Le Pliage Spot-print Bag

$150.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

New Season Longchamp Le Pliage spot-print bag Le Pliage spot-print bag from LONGCHAMP featuring orange, white, polka dot print, logo-embossed strap, two top handles, foldover top with press-stud fastening, main compartment and internal slip pocket. Made in France Composition Outer: Fabric 100% Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size OS Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19208431 Brand style ID: 10168HCH017