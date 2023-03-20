United States
Longchamp
Le Pliage Spot-print Bag
$150.00
At Farfetch
New Season Longchamp Le Pliage spot-print bag Le Pliage spot-print bag from LONGCHAMP featuring orange, white, polka dot print, logo-embossed strap, two top handles, foldover top with press-stud fastening, main compartment and internal slip pocket. Made in France Composition Outer: Fabric 100% Wearing The model is 5 ft 10 in wearing size OS Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19208431 Brand style ID: 10168HCH017