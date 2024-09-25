Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Longchamp
Le Pliage Original Pouch With Handle
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Longchamp
Need a few alternatives?
JW PEI
Gabbi Crystal Medium Ruched Hobo Handbag
BUY
$69.00
$129.00
JW PEI
Coach
Teri Shoulder Bag
BUY
$199.00
$350.00
Coach Outlet
Reformation
Small Patrizia Satchel Bag
BUY
£398.00
Reformation
WE-AR4
The Flight Leather Top-handle Bag
BUY
£500.00
WE-AR4
More from Longchamp
Longchamp
Le Pliage Original Pouch With Handle
BUY
£80.00
Longchamp
Longchamp
Le Pliage Cosmetics Case
BUY
$70.99
$95.00
Nordstrom
Longchamp
Le Pilage Original Travel Bag
BUY
$320.00
David Jones
Longchamp
Box-trot Xs Crossbody Bag
BUY
$465.00
Longchamp
More from Top Handle
JW PEI
Gabbi Crystal Medium Ruched Hobo Handbag
BUY
$69.00
$129.00
JW PEI
Coach
Teri Shoulder Bag
BUY
$199.00
$350.00
Coach Outlet
Reformation
Small Patrizia Satchel Bag
BUY
£398.00
Reformation
WE-AR4
The Flight Leather Top-handle Bag
BUY
£500.00
WE-AR4
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted