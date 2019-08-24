Sisley

Le Phyto-rouge 24

$57.00

At Sisley Paris

Description Le Phyto Rouge is a lipstick with comforting skin care properties and an ultra-silky texture that envelops the lips for a smoothing and hydrated feel. The "Hydrobooster Complex" composed of microspheres of Hyaluronic Acid and Konjac Glucomannans, support a plumping, smoothing and more voluminous effect of the lips. Over time and repeated use, Le Phyto Rouge preserves the look of youthfulness in the lips : a cocktail of enhancing oils offer nutrition and suppleness. Its new gel texture blends into the lips fluidly upon contact and provides a sensation of lasting comfort. A combination of ultra-pure pigments provides an immediate color impact and an ultra-luminous finish. Available in a palette of 20 radiant shades, from the most natural nudes to the most vibrant shades Its zebra-striped magnetic case, is both elegant and modern, contains a faceted lipstick bullet for a precise application. Results Addictive soothing sensation of a pure and even lipstick with a single stroke. Buildable coverage and a luminous satin finish. Usage tips Apply the lipstick directly onto the lips or with a lip brush (the Phyto-Lèvres Perfect lip brush). Intensity of the look is adjustable. May we suggest for a softer/stained effect to blot the lips following a light application; or for a bolder more intense effect to apply additional sweeps of the lipstick directly to the lips.