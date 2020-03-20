Guzzini

Le Murrine Blue And Orange 9.8 Inch Bowl

$25.53

VERSATILE SIZE: Ideal for serving salads, main dishes and snacks; looks great as a centerpiece on its own or filled with fruit. EYE-CATCHING DESIGN: Utilizes Guzzini's exclusive 3 Color Tech for a stunning finish; unique transparent circle pattern; suitable for everyday use; mix and match with other Le Murrine pieces to complete the look. BETTER THAN GLASS: Made from durable and heat-resistant SAN plastic; shatter-resistant and similar in appearance to glass; certified by the Italian Plastics Institute; BPA-free. DETAILS: Measures 9-3/4" in diameter by 4-1/4" high; capacity of 91-fluid ounces; Blue, White, Orange. CARE: Dishwasher safe; not safe for use in microwave; made in Italy. Make every moment of the day special with Guzziniproducts designed to be used! Taking home décor collectibles to a new level, the Guzzini Le Murrine Collection features unique and refined acrylic products that share the beauty and effects of the artistic Murano glassmaking tradition with everyone. Exploring plastics from a new angle, the Le Murrine Bowl will personalize your tableware and brighten up your home. Made from BPA-free SAN plastic, the Guzzini Le Murrine Bowl operates well as a centerpiece or functional serving dish for salads, main courses, and snacks. Certified by the Italian Plastics Institute, this eclectic bowl measures 9-3/4" in diameter by 4-1/4" high and has a capacity of 91-fluid ounces. Dishwasher safe. For over 100 years, Guzzini has been synonymous with "Made in Italy" quality and aesthetic. Founded in 1912 by the Guzzini brothers, the Guzzini brand has evolved from crafting elegant animal horn tableware and home products, to contemporary moulded acrylics, porcelain and glass. Throughout the decades of change at Guzzini, one constant has remained the samedesign. The team at Guzzini continually strives to create home and tableware items made from the highest quality materials and paired with modern Italian design. Guzzini focuses on the ideal combination of practicality and aesthetic appeal, while being durabl