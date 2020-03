Le Mini Macaron

Remover Pads by Le Mini Macaron. Designed to work with Le Mini Macaron 1-step gel polish. Self-contained remover pads contain cotton wipe and acetone inside. Tear open and wrap tightly around nail. Leave on for 15 minutes to soak the gel. Polish lifts off for easy removal. Each pad is for single use - use and throw away. Not designed for use with salon manicures or 3-step gel polish formulas. 100 remover pads.