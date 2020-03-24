Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Le Mini Macaron
Le Mini Macaron Gel Polish Remover Kit
$12.50
Buy Now
Review It
At QVC
Easily remove your Le Mini Macaron gel manicure with these self-contained acetone wraps designed for soak-off removal of gel polish. Each pad is designed for single use.
More from Le Mini Macaron
Le Mini Macaron
Le Mini Macaron Maxi Deluxe Gel Manicure Kit
$60.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Le Mini Macaron
Rose - Nail Mask
$4.50
from
Le Mini Macaron
BUY
Le Mini Macaron
Gel Polish Remover Pads
$12.50
$7.50
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted