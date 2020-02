Jacquemus

Le Maillot Camerio Ombré Swimsuit

$196.00

The ombr effect on Jacquemus' Le Maillot Camerio swimsuit will instantly have you dreaming of tropical sunsets abroad. Designed to make your legs look a little longer with a high-leg silhouette, it has a low scooped back. Passports at the ready. Featuring a scoop back and a high-cut leg.