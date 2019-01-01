Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
The Laundress
Le Labo Santal 33 Signature Detergent
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
SUNO for Anthropologie
Embroidered Diani Quilt
$248.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Locust Dyed-stripe Duvet Cover
$79.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Anthropologie
Carla Weeks Shapeshift Shower Curtain
$88.00
$49.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Society6
Watercolour Cacti & Succulents Duvet Cover
$110.99
from
Society6
BUY
More from The Laundress
The Laundress
Best Sellers Kit
C$104.29
C$93.87
from
The Laundress
BUY
The Laundress
Best Sellers Kit
$77.50
$69.75
from
The Laundress
BUY
The Laundress
All-purpose Bleach Alternative
$14.99
from
Target.com
BUY
The Laundress
Sport Sneaker Care Kit
$38.00
$15.20
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Bed & Bath
Wayfair
Down Alternative Comforter
$159.90
$15.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
H&M Home
Jacquard-weave Duvet Cover
$99.00
$29.99
from
H&M
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Linum Home Textiles
Sinemis Terry 6-piece Towel Set - Dark Grey
$108.50
$32.55
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted