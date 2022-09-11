Le Labo

Le Labo Santal 33 Signature Detergent

Editors’ Notes Why should the finest perfumes always be condemned to glass spray bottles?"" This question sparked The Laundress' collaboration with cult perfumery Le Labo - this gentle detergent is infused with the iconic wood and incense-scent of Santal 33. Non-toxic and free from harmful additives, this mild cleanser is the best way to revitalize your wardrobe favorites. - Non-toxic and biodegradable - Free from petroleum, SLS, phosphate, phthalates and dye - Bottle contains enough for 32 washes if hand washing (2 capfuls) or 8 to 16 washes if using a machine (4 to 8 capfuls)