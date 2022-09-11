United States
Le Labo
Le Labo Santal 33 Signature Detergent
$76.46
At Net-A-Porter
Editors’ Notes Why should the finest perfumes always be condemned to glass spray bottles?"" This question sparked The Laundress' collaboration with cult perfumery Le Labo - this gentle detergent is infused with the iconic wood and incense-scent of Santal 33. Non-toxic and free from harmful additives, this mild cleanser is the best way to revitalize your wardrobe favorites. - Non-toxic and biodegradable - Free from petroleum, SLS, phosphate, phthalates and dye - Bottle contains enough for 32 washes if hand washing (2 capfuls) or 8 to 16 washes if using a machine (4 to 8 capfuls)