Frame

Le High Straight Front Cave

$230.00 $50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Frame

A Classic Straight-Leg Jean, This High-Rise Pair Is Subtly Fitted Through The Mid-Thigh With A Nip-In The At The Knees That Kicks Out Every-So-Slightly At The Calf. Cut From Premium Stretch Denim, This Dark Wash Features Fraying At The Front Of The Hem.