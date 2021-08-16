Cire Trudon

Le Diffuseur Cyrnos

$240.00

The collection of Home Objects welcomes a new icon: the Trudon Diffuser joins L’OEuf, the Room Spray and La Promeneuse to further perfume interiors. Shaped out of the same emblematic Trudon-green glass, the 350ml fluted container is adorned with a gold emblem. Handcrafted in the same glass manufacture than the candles, the Diffuser is topped with a 100% recyclable aluminum ring. Through it, you place 8 natural, black rattan sticks. The diffuser allows a 3 to 4-month long, passive diffusion. Separate refills available.