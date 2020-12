Le Dew

Le Dew Mini Humidifier

Just the right size to fit into your car's cup holder or to place on a desk or vanity, this mini humidifier uses nano spray technology to create a cloud of dewy moisture, combating dry air and hydrating your skin at once. Its spill-proof design is powered by a USB charging cable and offers an optional multicolored LED light, making it a perfect bedside night light, too.