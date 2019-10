Le Creuset

Le Creuset Signature Enameled Cast-iron 5-1/2-quart Round French (dutch) Oven, White

$349.95

Buy Now Review It

45% larger handles that provide a sure grip, even with oven mitts The superior heat distribution and retention of le Creuset enameled cast iron An advanced sand-colored interior enamel with even more resistance to wear A larger composite knob that withstands temperatures up to 500f Colorful, long-lasting exterior enamel that resists chipping and cracking