Le Creuset

Le Creuset Heart Shaped Casserole Dish

$510.00

Buy Now Review It

At peter of kensington

PRODUCT DETAILS The French – they’re responsible for some of the best cooking in the world. So, naturellement, the French have created Le Creuset cookware, widely renowned as amongst the best in the world. Le Creuset has a long history stretching back decades that has impacted on the way they create their divine cookware. In 1925, two Frenchmen – Armand Desaegher and Octave Aubecq – met at the famous Brussels Fair. Armand’s knowledge of casting, coupled with Octave’s enamelling speciality, started the creative spark that would become Le Creuset in the tiny French village of Fresnoy-Le-Grand. So, what is it that makes Le Creuset cookware so special? Firstly, Le Creuset’s cast iron core absorbs heat gently and distributes it evenly over its enamelled cooking surface...which means your food will be beautifully prepared, every time. That same enamelled surface makes Le Creuset easy to clean and stops it from absorbing flavours – plus, it allows for brilliant colour to be applied. Cerise Red Heart Shaped Casserole Pot features: Made in France. Crafted from heavy enamelled cast iron. Beautiful heart-shaped design. Enamel coating is easy to keep clean and won’t absorb stains or flavours. Energy efficient – low to medium heat required only. Heavy lid seals in heat and flavour. Durable, heat-resistant stainless steel knob. Suitable for all cooktops, including induction. Best used with wooden or plastic utensils. Oven and dishwasher safe. Presented in a Le Creuset box. Colour: Cerise Red. Diameter: 20cm. Capacity: 1.9 Litres. Please ensure you read the care and use instructions that come with the product prior to using it.