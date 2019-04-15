Le Creuset

Le Creuset Heart Cocotte, 2 Qt.

$224.95 $199.96

Buy Now Review It

At Sur La Table

EXCLUSIVE A charming vessel that’s perfect for serving up special-occasion dishes, this heart-shaped cocotte adds a touch of romance to any table. The versatile dish features Le Creuset’s industry-leading glazed interior, which protects against scratching, staining and odor absorption, and the heavy lid locks in moisture for delicious results. Virtually nonporous stoneware delivers the superior workmanship found in every piece of Le Creuset cookware.