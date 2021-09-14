Chanel

Le Crayon Yeux Precision Eye Definer

$30.00

PRODUCT Line eyes precisely, quickly and easily with this long-wearing eye crayon that achieves a variety of effects — from subtle and defined to bold and dramatic — thanks to a built-in smudge-tip applicator. COMPOSITION The built-in applicator perfects a smoky eye look, while a companion sharpener ensures the pencil is always ready for lining. HOW TO APPLY Apply LE CRAYON YEUX to upper lid and smudge into lashline prior to shadow application to create depth. Apply to lower lashline and smudge with sponge tip or Contour Shadow Brush #14 for a smoky ‘halo’ effect.