Chanel

Le Coton Extra Soft Cotton

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Chanel

Exquisitely soft, tri-layer cotton pads ideal for use with CHANEL makeup removers, cleansers and toners. Composed of entwined elastic fibers for an ultra-plush feel, each highly absorbent, lint-free pad is generously sized and embossed with the double C monogram.