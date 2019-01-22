Search
Jacquemus

Le Chiquito Suede Mini Bag

$525.00
At Moda Operandi
Gold metal logo embellishment Metallic snap closure Removable cross-body strap Composition: 100% Suede Spot clean Made in France
Suede Bags To Warm You Up On A Cold Day
by Rebekkah Easley